Report: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Being Considered By West Ham
West Ham are considering signing out if contract Jesse Lingard, according to a report.
The midfielder enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with the Hammers in the 20/21 season - scoring nine goals and assisting a further four in 16 Premier League appearances.
He did not get many opportunities at his boyhood club United this season, however, with the vast majority of his appearances being off the bench.
The Guardian claim that the club are "Weighing up" whether to sign the Englishman, with David Moyes reportedly keen to see clear signs that he really wants to move to the club - with younger alternatives also available.
Former Hammers midfielder Glen Johnson gave his thoughts to BettingOdds.com about the potential transfer.
“I can’t imagine West Ham throwing silly money at Jesse Lingard. It may be a case of the player trying his luck."
"He doesn’t deserve the money that’s being quoted regarding the Newcastle United rumours, so he’s probably just seeing if he can get away with it I guess."
He finished: "If a move to Newcastle doesn’t happen now because of that then maybe he will start thinking logically and West Ham can get a deal done.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon