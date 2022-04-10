Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard to Consider Next Club With Roma Jose Mourinho Reunion on the Table

Jesse Lingard has several options to consider in terms of clubs to move to this summer, including Jose Mourinho's Roma according to one report.

The Englishmen has been out of favour at Manchester United since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in 2020, and although he flourished on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season, he has spent most of his time on the bench this year.

News from The Mirror suggests that Lingard has multiple clubs from the Premier League interested in him such as a possible return to West Ham, or Newcastle United who look to be on the up.

Jesse Lingard

He is allegedly quite attracted by interest from Roma in Italy however, where he would see himself reunited with former boss Mourinho, who is currently battling to get his team Champions League football.

League leaders AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be interested in the 29 year-old, though, and could well be options come the summer.

