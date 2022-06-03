Report: Manchester United's Transfer Stance on Brandon Williams Revealed Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

Manchester United's stance on selling Brandon Williams has been revealed, if a report is to be believed.

He spent last season on loan at Norwich, where he often impressed despite the team finishing last in the Premier League table.

The defender managed to secure a first team spot at left-back in the team, and got 29 in all competitions, making one assist in that time.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that the Englishman could depart his boyhood club United for good this summer, though, and find a new team - as The Red Devils are open to selling him.

The player himself may not be a fan of this, as he did say recently that he wants to return to United and play football there.

Williams told the MEN in April: “What I want to do next year is play for Manchester United at left back and that’s my job. I can do it."

“That’s what I’m determined to do because it’s my life and I’ll do anything for that”

The transfer window will be open in on July 1st, where we may finally start to see some official deals taking place.