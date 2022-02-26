Skip to main content
Report: Marcelo Bielsa Set To Depart Leeds United, Jesse Marsch Close To Being Appointed

Marcelo Bielsa is set to leave his role at Leeds United with Jesse Marsch close to being appointed as the club's new head coach according to Fabrizio Romano.

Marcelo Bielsa
Jesse Marsch Salzburg

Bielsa's team have endured a torrid week losing 4-2 to local rivals Manchester United before conceding another 10 goals in defeats to Liverpool (6-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (4-0).

Over recent weeks, Leeds have slipped towards the bottom of the table and are now just two points above the drop zone.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

It would seem as though the highly regarded manager will now leave the club with twelve games left of the season.

Romano also claims that former RB Salzburg and Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch is close to being appointed as the new head coach and talks are continuing with Leeds' representatives.

After a successful stint in Austria, Marsch left Salzburg to take up the role at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig at the start of the season but after a poor start, he left the club by mutual consent in December.

Whoever takes over from Bielsa will need to prove themselves quickly to the fans of Leeds who will be upset at the departure of the man that brought them back to the Premier League.

