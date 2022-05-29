Report: Marcus Rashford Is Not Considered By England National Team For World Cup And Claims Say He Wants To Impress Erik Ten Hag

According to reports, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford wants to stay at the Old Trafford side and impress new manager Erik Ten Hag.

It was claimed that the 24-year-old would not be considered by Gareth Southgate to be part of the England National team to compete in this years World Cup.

Rashford scored just five goals for the Red Devils in all competitions this season, being the main reason for Southgate to not consider the number 10 in his World Cup plans.

The forward has been decreasing his performance since the England National team played against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer.

The striker underwent a shoulder surgery after the penalty shootout.

It is thought that Rashford should leave the Old Trafford side to find new opportunities overseas to get his career back on tracks, with German giants Bayern Munich reportedly interested in his services.

But, according to The Telegraph, he wants to stay at United and fight for his place under new boss Ten Hag.

Ralf Rangnick spoke about Rashford's future: "I don’t think that he’s not had enough game time."

"He’s had 13-14 games since I’ve been here now, he played more games from the start than he didn’t play from the start. I don’t think this is an issue and he never said anything about that since we spoke yesterday. But the [transfer] window is closed now."

"Even suppose he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that but in the summer. I spoke with him yesterday and the day before so I don’t know anything about him being unhappy."

