Report: Official UEFA Introduced The 'Swiss System' For European Club Competitions As Of The 2024/25 Season

According to recent reports, UEFA has announced today the final format and access list for European club competitions as of the 2024/25 season, introducing the 'Swiss System'.

The eight matches of the UEFA Champions League will be played over the ten European weeks foreseen by the decision made in April 2021.

The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will all enjoy one week of calendar exclusivity.

The four additional places created by the increase from 32 to 36 teams in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League will be allocated as follows:

One place will go to the club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the UEFA national association ranking.

One place will be awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the so-called "Champions Path".

The final two places will go to the associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the previous season (total number of points obtained divided by the number of participating clubs). Those two associations will earn one place for the club best ranked in the domestic league behind the UEFA Champions League positions. For example, at the end of the current season the two associations adding one club to the Champions League, based on the collective performance of their clubs would be England and the Netherlands.

The UEFA Executive Committee once again confirmed that all games before the final will still be played midweek, recognising the importance of the domestic calendar of games across Europe.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon