Report: PSG Interested In Signing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is part of an underperforming team this season - and he may yet leave the Manchester club before the end of the summer, if this report is to be believed.

According to 90 min, Paris Saint-Germain are considering the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The report states that Jorge Mendes, the stars agent, has been fielding offers from around the world recently and that the French giants are one of them.

Also that the Qatar based owners want Ronaldo for his name as well as his ability - as they look to improve their clubs brand.

With Kylian Mbappe likely on the move to Madrid this summer, the article says that PSG see The Portuguese superstar as an adequate replacement.

Especially with his former manager Zinedine Zidane also rumoured to moving to the French capital - both have spoken very well of each others abilities in the past and it seems plausible from that perspective too.

Authors verdict

Ronaldo has been a problem this season just like most of the Manchester United players. 

While it is far too early to say a move is likely, I wouldn't be surprised if Ralf Rangnick and the new manager would let him leave in the summer if he desires, in order to replace him with a younger striker.

