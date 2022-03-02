Skip to main content
Report: PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Could Face Former Club Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo & Manchester United Also In The Mix

Lionel Messi could be on collision course to face former club Barcelona for the first time since his move to PSG according to a report.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine superstar left the Catalan club on a free transfer last summer to join the Ligue 1 club in a move that shocked the football world.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are in talks regarding the possibility of playing one or two friendly matches in Australia at the end of the current campaign.

It is reported that whilst there are still several details to iron out, Barcelona are exploring the opportunity to play the lucrative games as they try and strengthen their financial position.

PSG are also claimed to have received a similar offer which could mean Messi will face the club where he made his name.

With Manchester United also on the invite list, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could also come face to face with old foe Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Both PSG and United are reported to be waiting to see how their seasons pan out before confirming their availability for the proposed dates.

