Report: Real Madrid Considering Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

According to a report, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could move to Real Madrid this summer.

The World Cup winner's contract is expiring at the end of the season, and there are a host of clubs said to be interested in him.

Sky Sports have said that Los Blancos are one of the clubs that could be involved in the race for the Frenchman's signature, in particular,e

Pogba has made 27 appearances for The Red Devils this season, scoring one goal and making nine assists in the process.

It has been a disappointing season for almost everyone at the club, however, and he is just one of the players who will likely not stay at the club, before a "Rebuild" is due to take place.

PSG and his former club Juventus are the two other clubs that have mainly been linked to the 29 year-old.

Authors Verdict

Pogba has been inconsistent in his time at United, and after another poor season it is surely time to move on.

He would probably do well at a more consistent team like Real Madrid, but it seems more likely in my mind that he will move to PSG.

