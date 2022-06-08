Report: Robin Van Persie Explained Why He Turned Down A Coaching Role Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

According to a report, manager Erik Ten Hag wanted to bring Robin Van Persie to Old Trafford to be part of his backroom staff, but the former Manchester United striker rejected the offer.

The Dutch manager wanted to bring someone with experience in how things work at Old Trafford for his working team.

Van Persie was considering the offer but then decided to continue in his coaching role for the first-team and youth set-up at Feyenoord, where his 15-year-old son Shaqueel plays.

The ex-Manchester United also turned down the opportunity to come back to the Old Trafford side this summer because his family is happy living in the Netherlands.

Persie told the outlet Life After Football (via MEN): “My son and daughter are important right now.

He said: “In London, when I played at Arsenal, we moved five times. We also lived in Manchester and Istanbul. All in all, we were away for almost fourteen years. But then we thought 'what's good for the kids now?' and felt a little stability would be nice.”

Despite this, Erik Ten Hag aimed for his Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and former United number two Steve McClaren to assist him at Old Trafford.

Van Persie said he believes the Dutch manager made the right choice by moving to the club.

He added: “The respect of the fans is enormous. When I came back a few years later with Fenerbahce, after winning the league with United and Sir Alex, I still got a gigantic appreciation from the people.

“Dick Advocaat, our coach at Fenerbahce, recognised that. He experienced it at Rangers in Scotland. He said to me 'For the rest of your life you will be appreciated here [at United]' and he was absolutely right.

“England is a great country to live in. The people are warm and friendly. It's a 40-minute flight from Rotterdam, but you end up in a totally different world. A very beautiful world.

“The football also suited me enormously. I continue to think it's the most beautiful league in the world. The fields are like green pool tables. All the stadiums are big and always full - and England absolutely breathes soccer.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon