Report: AS Roma Interested in Manchester United's Diogo Dalot

A report has said that AS Roma are considering a summer transfer deal for Diogo Dalot.

The right-back, who is also attracting interest from Juventus according to separate news, had broke into Manchester United's preferred XI for the first time this season, but has been replaced again by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the last few games.

According to Calciomercato, Roma are interested because coach Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the player - given he signed him at the club back in 2018.

Mourinho was even insistent he could emulate the career of Gary Neville before he left The Red Devils.

The Portuguese international enjoyed a good season on loan in Italy last year, where he played 33 times for AC Milan as he helped them towards Champions League football.

The 22 year-old's contract ends in the summer of 2023.

