Report: Ruben Neves Asks to Leave Wolves With Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona all Linked

Ruben Neves has asked to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers according to a report.

The Portuguese international has been at the Molineux since 2018, and has impressed on a consistent basis with his performances in midfield.

This season, he has racked up 28 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals and providing a further two for his teammates.

90min have reported that he wants to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window, however, seeking a new challenge.

They say clubs such as Barcelona, Arsenal, Spurs and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on the situation.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 25 year-old, having reportedly been in for him last summer.

Neves could easily end up at a club like Spurs or Arsenal, but I think a move to United is a possibility too.

If he has asked to leave as the report suggests, the club should at least be keeping a close eye on what's going on with him - as he is definitely a player who could improve this current squad.

