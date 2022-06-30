Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Sergio Romero Interested In Manchester United Return Under Erik Ten Hag

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is interested in a return to his old club, according to a report.

The Argentinian was a reliable backup option during his time in Manchester, almost always stepping in well for David De Gea in cup competitions. In 61 appearances for the club he managed an impressive 39 clean sheets, while only letting in 27 goals.

He left The Red Devils a season ago, however, in order to pursue a role at Italian side Venezia. He had practically became the fourth choice goalkeeper after what looked like a falling out with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

Sergio Romero

With the departure of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest looking imminent, it seems likely that United could look to bring in another goalkeeper to back up De Gea.

Although it is unclear whether or not United would pursue the 35 year old, and they are said to have not made any formal approach as of right now, The MEN have said that the player would in fact take the opportunity of a return if it was presented to him as he has a lot of love for the club.

Romero played a total of 16 games in Serie A last season, letting in 33 goals as the club finished bottom of the league.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sergio Romero
News

Report: Sergio Romero Interested In Manchester United Return Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Tahith Chong
Transfers

Report: Tahith Chong Could Leave Manchester United To Return To Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Update - The Midfielder Could Be Presented By Manchester United This Weekend - Erik Ten Hag Will Get Him

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put €120million Price Tag On Jude Bellignham Linked With Manchester United And Liverpool

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Neymar
Transfers

Report: Neymar Likely To Leave PSG This Summer With Possibility Of A Loan | Manchester United, Manchester City And Chelsea Linked

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Pushing Manchester United To Compete With Arsenal To Sign Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Williams
News

Report: Brandon Williams Set To Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Will Fish
News

Manchester United Youngster Will Fish Signs New Contract

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago