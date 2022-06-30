Report: Sergio Romero Interested In Manchester United Return Under Erik Ten Hag
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is interested in a return to his old club, according to a report.
The Argentinian was a reliable backup option during his time in Manchester, almost always stepping in well for David De Gea in cup competitions. In 61 appearances for the club he managed an impressive 39 clean sheets, while only letting in 27 goals.
He left The Red Devils a season ago, however, in order to pursue a role at Italian side Venezia. He had practically became the fourth choice goalkeeper after what looked like a falling out with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
With the departure of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest looking imminent, it seems likely that United could look to bring in another goalkeeper to back up De Gea.
Although it is unclear whether or not United would pursue the 35 year old, and they are said to have not made any formal approach as of right now, The MEN have said that the player would in fact take the opportunity of a return if it was presented to him as he has a lot of love for the club.
Romero played a total of 16 games in Serie A last season, letting in 33 goals as the club finished bottom of the league.
