Report: Spurs Forward Steven Bergwijn Chooses Ajax Over Manchester United

Spurs' Steven Bergwijn has chosen a move to AFC Ajax over Manchester United, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a forward this summer following the departures of players such as Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, and the absence of Mason Greenwood.

The club have already been heavily linked to current Ajax winger Antony, for which they are said to want a high fee of £70million. Bergwijn would serve as a more affordable option in this area of the team, however.

De Telegraaf (Via Elko Born on Twitter) say that the 24 year old will now move to Ajax, after they offered 30million Euros to sign him. Allegedly The Red Devils offered a larger amount of £35million, but the player preferred a move to the Eredivisie side.

The right footer played a total of 32 games in all competitions under Antonio Conte last season, often coming off the bench to attempt to impact proceedings. In this time, he scored four goals and provided a further two assists from the wide positions.

Author's Verdict

Although it doesn't look great for the club if this is true, Bergwijn was not that impressive at Spurs anyway. With the agreement to sign Christian Eriksen reportedly verbally agreed today, we will be more stocked on players who can play in the wide positions anyway.

