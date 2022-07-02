Report: This Is Erik Ten Hag's Plan To Put An End To Leaks At Manchester United The Next Season

For a while now, Manchester United has been dragging a huge leak problem in their dressing room and we are not talking about water to be precise.

Since the first day Erik Ten Hag has understood the size of this subject. Thus, the Dutchman has invested his mind into this issue.

In a remarkable effort to put an end to this problem, it seems that a bright solution has already hit the staff and players looking forward to the upcoming season.

According to claims from the Red Devils' CEO Richard Arnold, he went on to tell some fans in a pub that two dressing room leaks have now left the club.

Also, a report from media ESPN via Journalist Rob Dawson: The club are cracking down on these even further.

As they have told the players that disagreements must be kept and solved within the confines of the club.

In addition, the Red Devils have encouraged their players to be more open in their interviews off the pitch.

This is a positive decision as the fans will be able to see deeper into what happens inside the club.

However, Manchester United have made clear that any disagreements between players and coaches must be kept indoors, this order has been extended to the families and agents of the players.

