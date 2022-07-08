Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has 'Little Interest' In Signing Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo For Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has "Little interest" in signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea, according to a report.

Recent rumours suggest that the 37 year old is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer, after missing out on Champions League football and the club's lack of activity in the transfer market.

The Blues are one of the main club's who have been reported to be interested, but The Independent say that German manager Tuchel - who it will be left up to - has little interest in signing the striker, despite the London club not having made a "Concrete decision" on the matter as of yet.

Ronaldo

Despite all United players having been due in for pre season training on Monday, Ronaldo has not been there. Some were concerned that this was some sort of strike, but the report says that there are real family issues that are keeping him from attending, and that the club are comfortable with this.

So far, The Independent say that The Red Devils have insisted he is not for sale, and they do not want to sign a player in his position since they have other priorities.

Allegedly, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes held a round of meetings about a transfer for the player but they were not very successful, leading him to "Considerably" lower their wage demands.

It remains unclear what club the superstar could move to if he does leave Manchester this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

