Report: Three Of Erik Ten Hag's Main  Manchester United Targets Now 'Ruled Out'

Three of Erik Ten Hag's main Manchester United targets have been "Ruled out", according to a report.

The Red Devils have been linked to a lot of different players this summer, as is the case in every transfer window, but there have been a handful players who it has been made clear are main targets for the club.

Many of these are players that the boss has worked with in the past - including some from the squad he departed at AFC Ajax. Defenders Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez as well as forward Antony have all been heavily linked to United in recent times.

However, Telesport journalist Mike Verwejj has reported that these three signings most likely won't follow their former boss to Old Trafford, at least not this summer.

According to Verwejj, the price tags of the trio is what causes the issues. Antony is said to be valued between 60 and 70million Euros, while the other two would only be sold for a figure between 50 and 60million Euros.

