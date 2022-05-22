Skip to main content
Report: Three Positions That Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United to Strengthen in Revealed

Three positions where Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants his team to strengthen in have been revealed, according to a report.

As is the case in every transfer window here has been much speculation surrounding which, and what types of players The Red Devils are looking to sign.

The Dutchman, who will watch on as United play Crystal Palace in the final game of the season, is said to be looking for two "World class" midfielders as well as a central defender.

Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag

This is coming from Jeremy Cross of the daily star, who claims the 52 year-old will be given significant funding and is looking to strengthen the spine of his squad.

United have already been heavily linked with Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, who seems likely to be one of the midfielders on the list.

Ajax center-back Jurrien Timber has also been rumoured to be following his former boss to Old Trafford.

