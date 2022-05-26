Report: Time Running Out as Manchester United Await Frenkie De Jong Decision

Time is running out for Frenkie De Jong to make his Manchester United transfer decision, according to a report.

The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to The Red Devils recently, with his former manager Erik Ten Hag keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

Sport have said United "Cannot wait any longer" for his decision, and are prepared to pursue other options if he does not commit soon.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The 25 year-old's preference is to stay with the Spanish club, allegedly, but their difficult financial situation means they may have to let go of some high value players.

United are said to be confident of agreeing a deal, according to the article, but are not willing to pay £70million for the midfielder.

Notorious transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona are not willing to part ways with him for any less that 80million Euros.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon