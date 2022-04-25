Report: West Ham's Declan Rice Stance Revealed Amid Manchester United Links
According to a report, West Ham United's stance on selling Declan Rice has been revealed, amid his links with Manchester United.
The 23 year-old has built up a great reputation in England, not only reaching the final of the European Championships with his country, but also putting in some fantastic performances for his club on a consistent basis.
The Englishman made 32 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal and making four assists in the process.
This has lead to links to multiple top clubs over the last two years or so, with Manchester United among those said to be most interested.
Although The Red Devils are heavily rumoured to be in for a midfielder this summer, The Athletic have reported that West Ham are determined to keep Rice for now.
However, they allegedly accept that they will have to sell their star man in 12 months time, where they will look to get at least £150million for him.
Rice's contract is said to run out in 2024, with an option to extend for a further year.
