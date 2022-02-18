Skip to main content
Report: Brendan Rodgers Sacking This Weekend Leaves Door Open For Manchester United Job

According to reports, Brendan Rodgers is set to be sacked this weekend, if Leicester City were to suffer a poor result against Wolves. The Northern Irish manager has been previously linked to the Manchester United job.

Leicester City have had a season to forget, surprisingly it comes after a season of success with an FA Cup win and qualification for Europe. The Foxes find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are currently on a four-match run without a win.

Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United were reported to be in close contact with the Leicester City manager, with pressure increasing on previous boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

When Solskjaer was let go following a heavy defeat to Watford, the club decided instead to hire Ralf Rangnick as an interim manager until the end of the season, over the option of a permanent manager. However, in the summer, the full-time role is still up for grabs.

Reports from Football Insider suggest that Leicester City will be looking to relieve Brendan Rodgers of his duties if they were to lose to Wolves on Sunday. With Rodgers possibly being available in the summer, will Manchester United go back in for the former Liverpool boss and make him permanent manager?

Brendan Rodgers

