Report: Harry Maguire Refuses To Give Up Captains Armband To Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports suggest that Harry Maguire is unwilling to give away his captain's armband to Cristiano Ronaldo after he loses respect from the rest of the dressing room.

Since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, it is well-known that he has ruffled a few feathers within the United dressing room, as his expectations haven't been matched with some of his teammates. 

maguire

A huge majority of the Manchester United fanbase have been clear about their thoughts regarding the captaincy situation. The message from the supporters is to give the armband to the Portuguese captain, with vast experience in leadership and success. 

With constant reports of disagreements and fallouts within the camp, unrest has been made public knowledge through leaks from the club. Top media outlets and journalists including former United defender Gary Neville have all revealed the goings-on at Old Trafford.

New reports from the Mirror's David McDonnell have stated that it looks very likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will be taking the captain's armband off Harry Maguire, but the England center-back is refusing to hand it over for the season, with the worry of losing it for good. It's safe to say Ralf Rangnick has his work cut out.

Cristiano Ronaldo

