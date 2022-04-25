Skip to main content
Report: Ralf Rangnick Gives Erik Ten Hag Captaincy Candidates After Being ‘Unimpressed’ With Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire’s captaincy at Manchester United has been heavily criticised, especially by fans. It has not gone unnoticed to Ralf Rangnick, as he has given Erik Ten Haag four other players to take over the armband.

As Manchester United are heading into a so called new direction, a new captain may be appointed to steer the ship on the pitch.

Harry Maguire

The current state of the club at the moment is the worst it has been since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, with the recent further downfall coming under the leadership of Harry Maguire.

According to reports by Raza Rehman, Ralf Rangnick has been ‘unimpressed’ with the English centre-back has captain and has instead recommended four other players to Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid

Those four players are Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and David De Gea. It is then up to Ten Hag’s discretion to who he chooses.

Although the sources are unknown, they have been proven to be very reliable.

