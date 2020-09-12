Revealed: Brandon Williams' role if Manchester United sign a new left-back

Brandon Williams has just completed a promising breakout season in the Manchester United first team and is clearly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term plans.

Ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, kicking off next week with a Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, there have already been signs of that being the case.

The 20-year-old has received an upgrade to his shirt number, switching 53 with 33, while reports of Diogo Dalot's potential exit continue to rumble on.

However, there is also speculation surrounding Solskjaer's interest in acquiring a new left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

And with that, questions have been raised over the future of Williams.

Well, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast, United have a plan in place should they decide to sign a left-back this 'summer'.

The report claims Williams will become an option at right-back, providing Aaron Wan-Bissaka with strong back-up should it be required.

United have been strongly linked with Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon in recent weeks, however, aren't thought to be prioritising the area at the moment.

Similarly to the Donny van de Beek deal, if other suitors, especially Premier League-based, enter the running for the 23-year-old, the club may act.

For now though, it feels like all the focus is on securing the services of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

There's not long to go until the season begins and United still need to strengthen...

