Revealed: Casemiro Set To Displace Scott Mctominay At Manchester United

Manchester United signed Casemiro in the summer window and many have been surprised that he has not played more matches since joining Erik Ten Hag's side, considering his status as a five-time Champions League winner and a Real Madrid legend.

The Brazilian was actually the only one of the five new signings to not go straight into the team and Scott Mctominay has played ahead of him so far in the Premier League.

Admittedly, the Scotland international has enjoyed some good form in recent matches and the boss has spoken previously about performances deciding the starting 11 and not past successes.

However, the team lost 6-3 in the Manchester Derby on Sunday and that could be a spark for change. The Telegraph (Via The United Journal) has said that the 30-year-old will start against Everton in the Premier League next Sunday. Whether or not this means he will play the Europa League fixture against Athletic Club Omonia on Thursday is unclear.

Contrary to some suggestions, it is said that Ten Hag did want the player once he was aware that he could leave Madrid and he pushed to make a move for him happen over one for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot.

Casemiro has only started one match so far for the club - against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

