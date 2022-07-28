Skip to main content

REVEALED: Christian Eriksen's Manchester United Shirt Number

Having been confirmed as Erik ten Hag's second signing, Eriksen's new shirt number has been revealed by the club.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
christian eriksen

Having been confirmed as Erik ten Hag's second summer signing on Monday, Manchester United have revealed Christian Eriksen's shirt number.

Eriksen joined United on a free transfer this week after having played for Brentford in the Premier League last season.

The Dane joined the London club on a six-month contract in January 2022. His contract at previous club, Inter Milan, was terminated following the player's cardiac arrest during last summer's European Championship.

Brentford were viewed as the leading opponents to United in the battle to convince Eriksen to sign for the upcoming season.

eriksen

Eriksen, who played eleven games for Brentford, wore the number twenty-one last season.

This number is currently vacant at United due to Edinson Cavani's departure last month.

Eriksen's previous shirt numbers were twenty-three and twenty-four at Tottenham and Inter, respectively.

The midfielder's positioning on the pitch would encompass a role typically associated with number eight or number ten.

These shirts, however, have already been assumed by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The Dane has, therefore, elected to wear the number fourteen for United, as confirmed by the club's website.

Fourteen is a vacant squad number following the release of Jesse Lingard at the end of last season.

Lingard has joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent.

lingard

Notable wearers of the shirt include Andrei Kanchelskis and Chicharito.

Like Eriksen, Kanchelskis was famed for his technical abilities, with the tricky right-winger winning the Premier League twice with Manchester United in the early 1990s.

Chicharito, or Javier Hernández, became a cult-hero after scoring twenty goals for the club during his debut 2010/11 season, in which United became League champions.

Lisandro Martínez's shirt number has also been confirmed by the club today.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

christian eriksen
News

REVEALED: Christian Eriksen's Manchester United Shirt Number

By Seth Dooley38 seconds ago
Martinez
News

REVEALED: Lisandro Martínez's Manchester United Shirt Number

By Seth Dooley39 minutes ago
Martinez
Quotes

New Manchester United Signing Lisandro Martínez Reveals Key Premier League Challenge

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
lisandro martinez
Quotes

Lisandro Martínez Reveals His Manchester United Idol Following Ajax Transfer

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes Has Offered Cristiano Ronaldo To Napoli On Loan

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
Articles

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Requested To Be Relinquished From His Contract With Manchester United Despite No Enquiries Arriving For The Striker

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Give Up Pursuit Of Antony

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of Chelsea Or Bayern Munich Move Revealed

By Rhys James17 hours ago