Revealed: Erik Ten Hag's In-Depth Plan for Manchester United

The experienced Dutch coach has already breathed a fresh philosophy throughout the club, according to Sky Sports News.
During Manchester United's pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, journalists were provided with various insights into the current working of the club.

Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports News noted that United's new manager, Erik ten Hag, has not been recruited solely for his coaching expertise.

The former Ajax manager was rigorously interviewed by United's new hierarchy before he was offered the managerial role.

John Murtough was appointed United's director of football last summer, coinciding with Darren Fletcher's new position as technical director.

Richard Arnold took over as chief executive officer from Ed Woodward in Feburary.

Before ten Hag was appointed as incumbent manager in April 2022, it was suggested that United were seeking a reset. The club had been demeaned for its lack of proficiency in off-field football matters. 

Erik ten Hag's coaching career has encompassed spells at European giants Ajax and Bayern Munich. 

The Dutchman is notorious for his stringent rules surrounding discipline, philosophy, and style of play.

After his first month of captaining United's ship, ten Hag is suggested to hold the desire to influence not only the squad, but the entire footballing structure of the club.

In a pre-season exposé, Reddy delved into the extensive reasons behind the Dutchman's appointment as Manchester United manager, 

'The clarity of and commitment to his ideals impressed them, aided by the timing being perfect to put it into practice.'

Given the vast changes that United has bore witness to behind-the-scenes this summer, ten Hag's experience has been deemed as intrinsic in this structural shake-up,

'The Ten Hag era has coincided with a wide-scale restructure of the club, with every department being shed of people that had been too safe in jobs with excessive power despite not being best in class.

This has offered the manager the opportunity to share the streamlined working practices of Ajax and Bayern Munich, [...]

the hierarchy and decision-making process [at these clubs] is clearly defined and driven by a 'one club, one vision approach.'

Reddy also confirmed a previously unseen cooperation between the different figureheads at United. This summer has provided a clear glimpse into their unified sporting direction. 

'Arnold, Murtough and Ten Hag are on the same page over how United should be run. It is apparent that the manager has selected transfer targets that he knows well and that merge with his philosophy.'

Regardless of the result, collaboration between footballing and executive leadership within the club is a new and optimistic step for Manchester United.

The fact this step is being taken at the beginning of ten Hag's reign is yet more reason for fans to be reassured about the club's future.

