Lisandro Martínez became Erik ten Hag's third summer signing with the club officially confirming the Argentine's arrival yesterday. Manchester United have now just revealed the new signing's shirt number for the upcoming season.

Martínez joins Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen to complete the trio of new recruits. All three have vast experience playing Dutch football.

Malacia, who was playing in the Australian pre-season tour for United, will wear the number twelve shirt.

Interestingly, both Eriksen and Martínez wore number twenty-one on the back of their shirts last season for Brentford and Ajax, respectively.

Twenty-one is currently vacant, with Edinson Cavani leaving the club at the end of last season.

The Uruguayan swapped from seven to twenty-one, the latter of which he wears for his national team, after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo into the squad last season. Ronaldo has built a global brand under the 'CR7' identity.

Martínez, however, has not elected to wear his Ajax shirt number, instead adopting the number of a different player who left United this summer.

Paul Pogba left the club as a free agent, again, having played 154 league games for the club.

With the French midfielder departing United to join Italian giants Juventus in a déjà-vu free transfer, the number six shirt has thus been made vacant.

The club have confirmed that Martínez will be wearing number six on the back of his shirt next season.

Martínez assumes a number synonymous with United legends.

Gary Pallister won four league titles with United during the 1990s wearing the number six. The centre-back was included in the First Division/Premier League team of the year on six occasions.

Wes Brown became a local hero when the utility defender, yet outstanding servant, lifted the Champions League trophy with United in 2008 whilst wearing Martínez's new number.

A notable wearer of the shirt, however, is fellow Ajax alumnus and United treble winner, Jaap Stam. The Dutchman is widely recognised as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history.

After leaving United with three back-to-back League winners' medals, Stam went on to join Ajax ahead of the 2006/07 season. He picked up the KNVB Cup with the Amsterdam outfit.

