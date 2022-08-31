Revealed: Manchester United Defender's Aggressive Meeting

Lisandro Martínez joined Manchester United in July for a fee close to £60million (£49million obligation plus £8.5million in potential add-ons).

Martínez pushed Ajax to accept the transfer after they had rejected previous bids from both United and Arsenal. The defender was keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag.

The Argentine won Ajax's player of the year last season under ten Hag's stewardship as the club became champions of the Eredivisie.

Whilst pundits have unashamedly critiqued Martínez for his height in their discussions, the defender has shot back at his doubters by putting in fine performances at the start of his Premier League career.

He has won nine aerial duels across the opening four games - more than that of Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Martínez is set to be voted as United's fans' player of the month in what has been a successful start individually for the new signing.

It is difficult not to admire his combination of aggressive tenacity and silky on-the-ball play.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Mike Verweij has now added some insight into the transfer negotiations.

According to De Telegraaf, Ajax's technical director Gerry Hamstra was at loggerheads with Martínez who was keen for the transfer to sealed.

Verweij reported, 'Hamstra was told by Martinez that he is 'fucking nobody and that he is only here because of the forced departure of Marc Overmars.

'The deal was finalized a few days later.'

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon