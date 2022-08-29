Skip to main content

REVEALED: Manchester United vs Arsenal Protest Plans

Following the anti-Glazers protest against Liverpool, Manchester United fans are set to continue their defiance on Sunday against Arsenal.
The kettle has been boiling. Water is beginning to trickle down the side - Manchester United fans are incensed by the clubs owners.

On the back of recent protests, fans are set to keep the ante up. The Glazers have been rotting the club from a financial, sporting, and cultural standpoint for seventeen years. 

The protests before last week's victory against Liverpool exemplified the fans resolve in displaying their thoughts.

Supporter group, The 1958, have announced plans for a protest to take place on Sunday afternoon. 

United are scheduled to play Arsenal in Old Trafford at 16:30 BST.

The announcement and preliminary plan for the demonstration are as follows:

'Glazers Out flags and chants on the forecourt and all around the stadium!

'3pm we meet at the Trinity. A loud and visual protest. Flags and Banners - GLAZERS OUT!

'Then we take the heat and noise from outside the ground into Old Trafford. More specific details released later this week.'

The 1958 are appalled by the attempt to censor the protests during the Liverpool match.

The club edited out the chants in their social media videos posted post-match.

They also stripped down flags and banners from inside the stadium - including the confiscation of some from fans in the disabled area.

Further information is expected very soon.

