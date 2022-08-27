Revealed: Manchester United's Europa League Fixtures

Having been drawn in Group E, the exact dates for Manchester United's group stage fixtures have been announced.

IMAGO / PA Images

Having finished below the position which secures Champions League football last season, Manchester United will partake in the Europa League.

Yesterday, United were drawn in Group E.

The other teams in the group are Spanish club Real Sociedad, Moldovan/Transnistrian side Sheriff Tiraspol, and Greek Cypriot team AC Omonia.

United faced Sociedad in the Europa League two seasons ago, defeating the La Liga team 4-0 on aggregate over two legs.

Sheriff gained fame after beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League group stage last season.

Omonia are currently managed by Irishman and former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers manager, Neil Lennon.

IMAGO / ANP

The fixtures for the group phase have been released and are as follows:

8th September - Real Sociedad (H).

15th September - Sheriff Tiraspol (A).

6th October - AC Omonia (A).

13th October - Omonia (H).

27th October - Sheriff (H).

3rd November - Sociedad (A).

