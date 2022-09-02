Skip to main content

Revealed: Manchester United's Most Athletic Player

According to a statistic from the opening Premier League matches this season, a surprise player has topped the running charts.

Manchester United defeated Leicester City 1-0 last night in what was their third consecutive victory.

United now sit at fifth place on the Premier League table holding nine points - one point below fourth place Brighton Hove & Albion. 

This makes a drastic turnaround to what was a dismal start to the season. After United lost 2-1 to Brighton Hove and 4-0 to Brentford, many fans anticipated heavy losses to continue. 

Moises Caicedo Brighton

Following the embarrassing display at Brentford, Erik ten Hag had enough. 

The Dutchman insisted that United players come into training the next morning, which was originally scheduled to be a day-off.

Ten Hag instructed the squad to each run 13.8 kilometres - the exact distance that Brentford ran more than United (as a collective).

Rather than watching his squad exercise in a rather despot-like manner, the manager took some of the blame upon himself and took part in the self-inflicted punishment. 

United beat Liverpool 2-1 in the following fixture.

Erik ten Hag

After five matches player, UtdArena via Twitter have published a running metric to show which player has covered the most distance.

According to the statistic, which has averaged the distance covered per ninety minutes, Christian Eriksen leads the pack.

The Dane has covered an average of 10.69 km per ninety this season.

Scott McTominay is second with 10.36 km.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has had a pacemaker installed after suffering cardiac arrest during the European Championships last summer. 

Regardless, he has received plaudits for his well-rounded performances as a cultured midfielder since his return to the Premier League.

BT Sport awarded Eriksen - who signed as a free agent on a three-year contract this summer - with Player of the Match at the end of last night's game

