Revealed: Manchester United’s Reasons for Delaying Lisandro Martínez Transfer

Former Ajax player (now an official Manchester United defender) Lisandro Martínez was first mooted with a move to Old Trafford over a month ago.

Manchester United were reported to have closed a deal with Ajax for the acquisition of Martínez on 14th July.

The clubs confirmed they had reached a financial agreement of £55 million on 17th July.

Martínez, however, was only pictured in United colours signing his five-year contract today, 27th July.

Is this another case of United’s incompetence in completing deals swiftly?

Dan Sheldon of The Athletic has provided justifications for the prolonged transfer confirmation. Justifications that, on this occasion, do not involve the notorious Woodwardian unnecessary stretching of negotiations.

Former chief executive Ed Woodward was well accustomed to summer-long sagas of counterbluffing, with Jadon Sancho’s collapsed transfer after months of negotiations in 2020 being a prime example.

Sheldon has revealed, however, that the Martínez delay was a result of Brexit issues and stock market requirements.

With regards to Brexit interrupting the deal, he explained,

‘because of the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, it has become a lengthy process for players from other countries to be granted visas to work in the UK.

British clubs are now having to use a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) calculator to work out whether their potential signing will be granted a visa.

Once a club-to-club agreement has been made, it is then down to the Home Office to run through the details.’

Sheldon also clarified why it was announced that a deal had been agreed ten days before the signing was made official,

‘The reason the two clubs announced it on July 17 is Ajax’s stock market disclosure requirement.

Had it not been for Ajax’s stock market disclosure agreement, United would have waited until the deal was formally completed before announcing the player’s arrival.

It is only on rare occasions, such as when there are stock market requirements, that clubs are required to announce agreements have been reached.’

