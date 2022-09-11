Skip to main content
Revealed: When Will Premier League Fixtures Resume?

The date that Premier League fixtures resume has been revealed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Premier League has been temporarily put on hold for one match week - this weekend games have not been played. This follows the passing of the Queen that took place on Thursday, as a mark of respect.

UEFA fixtures in The Europa League and Europa Conference League went on as usual despite the event and will continue to be played from Tuesday. The decision was put in the hands of football's governing bodies, rather than the UK government. Other sports chose to continue but football was one of few that stopped.

According to The Mirror (Via Utd Plug), the date that the league will resume has been revealed. They say that on Friday the 16th of September, the beginning of the next due set of fixtures, things will again go on as usual.

These are the matches that will be played:

Friday 

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

Saturday

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth 

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City.

Sunday

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

