Revealed: When Will Premier League Fixtures Resume?
The Premier League has been temporarily put on hold for one match week - this weekend games have not been played. This follows the passing of the Queen that took place on Thursday, as a mark of respect.
UEFA fixtures in The Europa League and Europa Conference League went on as usual despite the event and will continue to be played from Tuesday. The decision was put in the hands of football's governing bodies, rather than the UK government. Other sports chose to continue but football was one of few that stopped.
According to The Mirror (Via Utd Plug), the date that the league will resume has been revealed. They say that on Friday the 16th of September, the beginning of the next due set of fixtures, things will again go on as usual.
These are the matches that will be played:
Friday
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham
Saturday
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City.
Sunday
Brentford vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested
- New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag
- Erik Ten Hag Opens Up On His Initial Experience Of The Premier League
- Ex-Manchester United Star Says Marcus Rashford Should Be Worried By Antony Arrival
- Manchester United's 2022 Summer Transfer Window | Success Or Failure
- Erik Ten Hag Shares His Thoughts On Antony Not Being Premier League Proven
- Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon