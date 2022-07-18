Revealed: Why Erik Ten Hag Chose To Sign Lisandro Martinez For Manchester United

The main reasons why Erik Ten Hag chose to sign Lisandro Martinez for Manchester United have been revealed.

On Sunday afternoon, it was officially announced that The Red Devils have reached an agreement with AFC Ajax for the transfer of the Argentinian, subject to a medical. According to reports, the fee was worth around £55million including add-ons.

Martinez certainly fits the mould of what Ten Hag looks for in a center-back. Known for being especially good on the ball compared to most in his position, he fits a possession based style of play to a tee.

IMAGO / ANP

The Athletic have revealed yet more about what the Dutch manager sees in the 24 year old. According to their report, he likes players who he knows he can trust, and Martinez is a player that he can trust in particular after the years they spent together at Ajax.

At one point, Ten Hag was said to have dropped the defender for some time during a tough period at the club. What impressed him was the fact that he responded well to it and won his place back in the team, showcasing the right kind of mentality that the 52 year old likes to see.

In one game versus Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Martinez played particularly well against Erling Haaland while his team won 4-0 and Ten Hag allegedly chose to congratulate him in particular.

United's new signing was given 118 appearances for Ajax - all under the manager he is now being reunited with - scoring sox goals and making six goals in the process.

