Richard Arnold Working To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United

Richard Arnold has been working on a number of deals in the past few days with a deal for Frenkie De Jong in particular ramping up as Arnold arrived in Barcelona.

Arnold is also now said to be working on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this summer following the request of the players desire to leave the club in the past weeks.

Ronaldo has a desire to still play in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that United are not competing in next season which is one of the reasons the striker may want to look elsewhere.

However another factor said to be in the players desire to look at other options is the lack of ambition shown by the club in the current summer transfer window.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As stated in previous reports, Ronaldo isn't just a key asset for United on the pitch, the superstar is also seen as a global brand of his own off it.

Ronaldo has already been pictured in United's new 22/23 kit when it launched at the back end of last week.

Now Arnold is said to be working to talk Ronaldo out of his desire to leave following them players request a report from Duncan Castles has stated;

"Richard Arnold is working to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his request to leave the club after Erik ten Hag declared him unsellable

"Richard Arnold is understood to have impressed Ronaldo’s camp by the manner in which he has handled his wish to leave Manchester United."

