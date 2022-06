Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

Serie A side Roma are said to be keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Jose Mourinho looks to raid his former club.

Wan-Bissaka endured a rough season for the Red Devils after playing out two good seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 and the right-back has been linked with a loan move back to Selhurst Park.

But it seems as if United's former boss Mourinho is keeping tabs on the defender as well.

A report from Italian outlet Il Messaggero (via Get Italian Football News) has reported recently that the Roman club will not sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a permanent basis and they want another right-back in the summer.

Mourinho sees Wan-Bissaka's situation as intriguing, with the player considering a departure from United on a permanent or a temporary basis. It has been suggested in the past that a loan move may be more feasible for the defender this summer.

