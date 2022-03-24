Roma Set Huge Price Tag For Tammy Abraham Amid Interest From Manchester United and Manchester City

Roma have set a huge price tag for Tammy Abraham amid the rumoured interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

The center forward moved to Italy after falling out of favour with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Since moving, he has scored 23 goals in 40 appearances - and when he scored his brace against Lazio on the weekend, he broke a long standing record for the amount of goals scored in a debut season at the club.

Tammy Abraham IMAGO / NurPhoto

A report from The Daily Mail suggests that the Serie A outfit will demand a sum of £100million for the Englishman to leave the club this summer, in order to fend off interest from most specifically the Manchester clubs, who are interested.

Allegedly, The Red Devils are in for a forward this summer, and while City are too, they are prioritizing a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Finally, it is also said that Chelsea inserted a £67million buy-back clause into the deal, which would allow the London club to get him back for cheaper if they desired.

