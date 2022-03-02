Skip to main content
Roman Abramovich Takes the Decision to Sell Chelsea FC

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made the decision to sell Chelsea FC.

Following the war between Russia and Ukraine, there has been controversy regarding the owner and whether or not he should be allowed to own a football club in the UK.

Before Chelsea's FA Cup game tonight, they released a statement announcing this intention.

Abramovich: "As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart."

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club."

Roman Abramovic

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine."

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

The owner reiterated his love for the club: "Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club."

"I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person."

He finished: "It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart."

