Rooney offers Rashford valuable advice

Alex Turk

Wayne Rooney has offered advice to Marcus Rashford as he continues his road to recovery from a back injury suffered in mid-January.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the European Championships being pushed back to 2021, but there were initially questions whether Rashford would return to full fitness in time to represent England this summer.

His fitness has been touch and go but Rooney has now stressed he shouldn't return if he isn't in prime condition, despite the unsurprising temptation of performing at a major tournament.

Speaking in his column in The Sunday Times, the Manchester United great expressed that Rashford shouldn't rush his recovery based on previous experience:

In the same position again, I'd rule myself out; that's why if the EUROs were going ahead this summer I'd have said to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford that if they were struggling in any way, not to push it.

The impromptu break due to the coronavirus crisis has given Rashford hope he can return to fitness before the end of the season though.

When football returns, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have his top goalscorer back, but it's crucial he doesn't rush the process.

Rooney obviously has experience of what the 22-year-old United ace has been going through, breaking three metatarsals ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

He returned to fitness but tore a groin in training, however, insisted he continued and ultimately ended his campaign with a red card in England's quarter-final against Portugal.

