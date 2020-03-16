Stretford Paddock
Rooney heaps praise on Sir Alex in new column

Alex Turk

Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on Sir Alex Ferguson in his debut column and exclusively revealed a very interesting fact about his old team talks.

It's not exactly unfair to state, based on his time at United, Rooney was one of the last people you'd see publishing columns in a national newspaper.

However, he's now at Derby County and has a more laid-back aura about how he's spending the closing stages of his playing career.

Recently writing in The Times, Rooney addressed his admiration for Ferguson and revealed a detail about his team talks that should leave any fan in awe:

"He [Sir Alex Ferguson] was incredible — he trusted his coaches to put sessions on, he trusted his players. People always ask how were his team talks - a lot of his team talks were just: 'You 11 are better than them. Go win the game.'"

Rooney's revelation can only make you admire Sir Alex even more - he was that good and that well-respected that 'you 11 are better than them, go win the game.' was enough to supply a performance.

Both men have been undoubted stables of United's dominance in the Premier League era and it was warming to see no love lost between fans and the club's all-time top goalscorer in the FA Cup clash at Pride Park earlier this season.

I think it's safe to say the travelling Reds were serenading Rooney more than the actual home fans were, which tells you all you need to know.

I for one will certainly be tuning into his next column, whether that be in The Times or elsewhere because there are genuinely few people I'd rather hear insight on United from.

It could become a regular thing, with Rooney inevitably lowering his playing time to focus on the coaching aspect of things more. I certainly hope so.

