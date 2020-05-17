Stretford Paddock
Rooney claims United sacked Van Gaal too soon

Alex Turk

Wayne Rooney has spoken out in defence of former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, claiming the club sacked him too early.

Van Gaal lasted two seasons as United manager, being dismissed shortly after guiding the Reds to a then-record-equalling 12th FA Cup triumph.

His style of play at Old Trafford was widely criticised though, and rightly so, but Rooney seems to believe United would have grown stronger if he was given more time.

The Mirror have quoted an interesting extract from new book 'LVG - The Manager and the Total Person' where Rooney speaks very fondly of his former boss:

"I was devastated when Louis was sacked. For me, it was an absolute joy to work with him. We should have kept him for a third season. We would have been so much stronger. I felt things were improving and players started to understand his vision. In those two years, I learned more than under any other manager. This is why I will be forever grateful to him. Not just for making me captain, but also for all the trust and belief he had in me."

Van Gaal certainly brought character and something very different to United after 26 years of Sir Alex Ferguson and his brief successor David Moyes.

His football just wasn't accepted amongst the fanbase though and the Reds went on the lift the League Cup and Europa League less than a year later.

I can certainly see why Rooney speaks so highly of the Dutchman though, considering the guidance he would've given the ex-United captain on becoming a coach.

