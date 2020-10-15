Roy Keane isn't happy with Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford's England display

Roy Keane hasn't had much praise to give Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford following England's 2-1 win against Belgium at the weekend.

England's triumph sent them to the top of League A Group 2 in the Nations League, with Rashford scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot.

Despite the big win at Wembley, former United captain Keane made sure to name drop a handful of the England players for criticism.

After full-time, Keane blasted United's current captain for his decision-making against such a prolific striker in Romelu Lukaku. He said:

"We’re talking about decision-making, particularly against very good teams here. Listen, [Declan] Rice had an excellent night, I thought he was very good, but here he gets himself into a bit of a mess with his decision-making. He gets dragged into the ball where he really doesn’t have to. When you make a mistake like that you hope your team-mate helps you out but then it’s compounded by Maguire, they’ve made a bad situation worse. Maguire then goes when he doesn’t have to go and straight away you’re thinking, 'We’re in trouble here' because you look at this boy, Lukaku, big, strong, powerful player and you know he’s going to outrun Dier. In a defensive position your plan is to slow him up if you can and show him wide but Dier does the opposite to that."

Keane made sure to also aim criticism at Rashford, paying close attention to his body language in the early stages:

"Rashford in the first-half was going through the motions. I just want to make a point, Rashford, his body language in the first half, he needs to do better. And then he started doing what he should be doing, running at people, getting forward, doing things quickly. Gareth Southgate should have said something at half-time, cut out this nonsense, kind of standing on the ball. Pass it and run, pass it and move and, again, it was excellent play between Rice and Rashford at the end but simplify the game. Remember what got you into this England team and that’s running at people. That’s your strength."

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...