Report: Barcelona Desperately Needing Liquidity As They Can't Pay Their Players - Manchester United Could Solve The Problem By Buying Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United could have a big chance to sign Frenkie De Jong as Barcelona's President has said the club are desperately needing liquidity as they can not pay their players' salaries.

Laporta has revealed that Barcelona are very interested in signing Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, for the next season and even shared the conditions for this to happen.

Lewandowski has already said he does not wish to continue playing for Bayern and will not extend his contract.

Lewandowski

Barcelona President Laporta said to the media: "We have to first heal the club's economy in order to concrete the deals we are working on" He added "We need to let the football directory and the technical office work" 

"I can not give any further details as we are working for the team to be competitive. It's not easy, we just came from a harsh economic situation, we are working to reverse it"

"Then, we will be able to make big signings, but at this very moment the priority is to heal the club's economy"

It's very clear that to land a signing like Robert Lewandowski Barca will need a stable financial ground and here is where it gets interesting for Manchester United.

When Laporta was asked about a potential exit of Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona he responded: "The decision which most benefits the club is the one we will take"

The Red Devils are ready to disburse the necessary amount to land De Jong, if Barcelona comes to really need the money a deal could be reached.

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
