Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Spoken Key Points To Bring Back Success To Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has told the Dutch media about his plans for the new season, to bring back success to a failing Manchester United side needing help.

Ten Hag shared his thoughts before his arrival to Manchester to take the reins of the team.

The Dutchman arrives following what might be the worst performance in a season by the Old Trafford side since the Premier League started in 1992.

Erik Ten Hag's farewell from Ajax IMAGO / ANP

For a lot of fans, Erik Ten Hag is their last hope of bringing United back up to the top, things have not been better since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

However, The Dutch manager seems to be ready to take the Devil by his horns. Ten Hag explained his ideologies in an interview with Journalist Mike Verweij from the Netherlands (via The United Stand):

"From the 16th of May, I am the manager of Manchester United. A lot has to happen in preparation of the new season, such as the implementation of the staff members and the squad for next season. I will make my mark on both and I want it to be done extremely carefully,"

He added: "I look forward to working with Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is. I want to keep him at Manchester United, of course. He has been very important for this club and can produce great stats."

"This has influence (Class of '92). But it can't influence our dressing room. Maybe the criticism is bigger over there because the Premier League is much bigger. Fortunately, I have a lot of baggage to cope with this."

"I am capable of looking every player straight in the eyes, I am 100% certain of that. I make all my choices in good conscience. The team stands above everything else. I choose the players that I believe give us the most chances of winning."

"I had choices to work at a different club than Manchester United, with a better foundation. But I chose Manchester United. Things have to get addressed there and that's a challenge. The club and me are on the same wavelength about how I want to do this."

"I have received a few WhatsApp messages from some of the (Manchester United) players saying 'welcome to the club.''

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon