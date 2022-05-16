Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Spoken Key Points To Bring Back Success To Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has told the Dutch media about his plans for the new season, to bring back success to a failing Manchester United side needing help.  

Ten Hag shared his thoughts before his arrival to Manchester to take the reins of the team.

The Dutchman arrives following what might be the worst performance in a season by the Old Trafford side since the Premier League started in 1992.

Erik Ten Hag farewell from Ajax

Erik Ten Hag's farewell from Ajax

For a lot of fans, Erik Ten Hag is their last hope of bringing United back up to the top, things have not been better since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

However, The Dutch manager seems to be ready to take the Devil by his horns. Ten Hag explained his ideologies in an interview with Journalist Mike Verweij from the Netherlands (via The United Stand):

"From the 16th of May, I am the manager of Manchester United. A lot has to happen in preparation of the new season, such as the implementation of the staff members and the squad for next season. I will make my mark on both and I want it to be done extremely carefully,"

He added: "I look forward to working with Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is. I want to keep him at Manchester United, of course. He has been very important for this club and can produce great stats."

"This has influence (Class of '92). But it can't influence our dressing room. Maybe the criticism is bigger over there because the Premier League is much bigger. Fortunately, I have a lot of baggage to cope with this."

"I am capable of looking every player straight in the eyes, I am 100% certain of that. I make all my choices in good conscience. The team stands above everything else. I choose the players that I believe give us the most chances of winning."

"I had choices to work at a different club than Manchester United, with a better foundation. But I chose Manchester United. Things have to get addressed there and that's a challenge. The club and me are on the same wavelength about how I want to do this."

"I have received a few WhatsApp messages from some of the (Manchester United) players saying 'welcome to the club.''

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag farewell from Ajax
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Spoken Key Points To Bring Back Success To Manchester United

By Saul Escudero3 minutes ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Breaking: Manchester United Have Reached A Verbal Agreement With Ajax Centre-Back Jurrien Timber

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details of Manchester United's Transfer Meeting At Amsterdam

By Alan Bince8 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Extensive Details On Erik ten Hag's Trip To Manchester

By Alan Bince8 hours ago
imago1012029347h
Quotes

Erik ten Hag Explains The Reason Behind Joining Manchester United

By Alan Bince9 hours ago
James Garner
News

Report: Manchester United Youngsters On Loan Close To Promotion With Their Teams

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Leaves His Job At Ajax Earlier And Is Ready To Start With Manchester United From Monday

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
Champions League
Quotes

Erik ten Hag Disappointed Of Manchester United Not Qualifying For The Champions League

By Alan Bince10 hours ago