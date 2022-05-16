Report: Erik Ten Hag Leaves His Job At Ajax Earlier And Is Ready To Start With Manchester United From Monday

Erik Ten Hag will step aside earlier from his duties as Ajax manager, and will be focused on his new job as Manchester United manager the upcoming Monday.

Ten Hag was appointed as the new Manchester United manager last month with a long contract expiring on June 2025. The Dutchman will arrive to the UK during the week.

It's been claimed the 52-year-old will not be in Manchester. However, he will meet with the United Staff for planning the next season throughout the week.

According to The Athletic: Ten Hag is expected to arrive in Manchester after the Red Devils play their last Premier League game of the season, when he officially starts his new job.

The Old Trafford side will travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to take on Crystal Palace, the last game played by the Red Devils resulted in a loss 4-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7.

It has been confirmed that Ralf Rangnick will be in charge for the match against Palace.

Erik Ten Hag ended his time period at Ajax winning the KNVB Cup twice and with his side crowned Eredivise champions on Wednesday, making it the third time in a row. His final game was a draw (2-2) with Vitesse on Sunday.

