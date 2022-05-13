Report: Erik Ten Hag Plans To Reunite Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt For His Manchester United Revolution

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wants to reunite both of his former Ajax players Midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Since the Dutch manager started working on his transfer planning with Manchester United yesterday, lots of claims about top players have been reported.

And among them, a report that claimed Midfielder De Jong and Centre-back De Ligt would be in Ten Hag's eyes for the Red Devils to be at the top of the table again.

Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt with Netherlands National Team IMAGO / ANP

According to Journalist Oriol Domenech: Erik Ten Hag wants to sign the two former Ajax stars this summer after bringing them through in Amsterdam.

Currently Frenkie De Jong is happy at Barcelona, and if a transfer were to take place the Dutch midfielder has made clear he wants to play Champions League football.

A requirement Manchester United can not offer, although the Red Devils will play European football. The task will be on Erik Ten Hag to convince the number 21.

On the other hand, and in a totally different boat, we have a Matthijs De Ligt who is believed to be unhappy at Juventus and has a current contract until summer 2024.

