Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Report: Erik Ten Hag Will Get Tough On Those Manchester United Players Who Want To Leave The Club - This Is What Will Be Done

Report: Erik Ten Hag Will Get Tough On Those Manchester United Players Who Want To Leave The Club - This Is What Will Be Done

IMAGO / ANP

Following Erik Ten Hag's appointment as the new Manchester United manager, the Dutchman has set his terms and has been very clear about players who want to leave.

The Dutch manager recently celebrated his third Eredivisie title in a row with Ajax on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old is set to arrive at the city of Manchester when the season is over to take charge of the Red Devils and finally become Ole Solskjaer's official replacement.

Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

According to the outlet Daily Star: Erik Ten Hag will get tough on those Manchester United players who want to leave.

The Dutch manager has ordered them to leave before the end of June. The incoming United boss will inherit a broken dressing room when he takes charge of the failing Old Trafford side in the summer.

Erik Ten Hag faces a challenging task when it comes to rebuild a team, capable of becoming solid candidates to win the major trophies again.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Will Get Tough On Those Manchester United Players Who Want To Leave The Club - This Is What Will Be Done

By Saul Escudero24 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Legend Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Expressed His Opinion About Dutch Manager Erik Ten Hag

By Saul Escudero45 minutes ago
imago1011866520h
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring Tyrel Malacia Despite Lyon's Interest

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Victor Osimhen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Has Made First Contacts With Napoli For Nigerian Striker Victor Osimhen

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
imago0045959149h
News

Manchester United U-23 Assistant Coach Neil Ryan Leaves For Football Association's Youth Set-up

By Alan Bince4 hours ago
imago1011725817h
Transfers

Frenkie De Jong Snubs Erik Ten Hag's Request To Join Manchester United

By Alan Bince4 hours ago
Rashford
News

Manchester United 'Relaxed' About Marcus Rashford Future, Reveals Fabrizio Romano

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Plans To Reunite Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt For His Manchester United Revolution

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago