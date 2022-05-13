Report: Erik Ten Hag Will Get Tough On Those Manchester United Players Who Want To Leave The Club - This Is What Will Be Done
Following Erik Ten Hag's appointment as the new Manchester United manager, the Dutchman has set his terms and has been very clear about players who want to leave.
The Dutch manager recently celebrated his third Eredivisie title in a row with Ajax on Wednesday.
The 52-year-old is set to arrive at the city of Manchester when the season is over to take charge of the Red Devils and finally become Ole Solskjaer's official replacement.
According to the outlet Daily Star: Erik Ten Hag will get tough on those Manchester United players who want to leave.
The Dutch manager has ordered them to leave before the end of June. The incoming United boss will inherit a broken dressing room when he takes charge of the failing Old Trafford side in the summer.
Erik Ten Hag faces a challenging task when it comes to rebuild a team, capable of becoming solid candidates to win the major trophies again.
