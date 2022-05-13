Skip to main content
Report: Legend Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Expressed His Opinion About Dutch Manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo has given an interview talking about Erik Ten Hag as the new Red Devils manager.

The Dutch Manager just bagged his third Eredivisie in a row with Ajax on Wednesday night. Thursday morning Ten Hag called a meeting with Manchester United to sort his options.

Manchester United will play their last Premier League game of the season on Sunday May 22nd at Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the starting eleven against Palace and will try to increase his goal record which is currently of 18 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Against Brighton & Hove Albion

According to reports from official MUFC web: when asked about Erik Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach, but we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants."

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best."

He added: "We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

