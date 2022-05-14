Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United 2022/2023 Away Kit Has Been Leaked Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

According to reports Manchester United's away kit for the next season has been leaked online in a series of blurry pictures.

A tweet from The United Stand posted on Saturday afternoon intends to show leaked photos from the promotional footage for the club's new away kit.

Despite the low quality of the images posted, Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo can be identified wearing what looks to be the away shirt for the upcoming season.

If the leaks are true, the Red Devils will wear an away shirt that represents the glory reached by the club in the 1998/1999 season, when the Old Trafford side won a treble. 

The jersey, manufactured by Adidas, will be mostly white with black details on the sleeves and around the collar.

Manchester United's badge will be shown on what looks like a black shield in the background, with the main sponsor and the Adidas logo also set to be in black on the front of the shirt.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Manchester United 2022/2023 Away Kit Has Been Leaked Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero33 seconds ago
Kante
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace43 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Paul Pogba's Agent To Meet Juventus On Monday

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Wants To Speak With Erik ten Hag After Palace Game

By Alan Bince4 hours ago
imago1011941932h
News

Alejandro Garnacho's Possible Loan Options Discussed in The Latest Meeting

By Alan Bince5 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Erik ten Hag Will Watch Manchester United's Final Game At Selhurst Park

By Alan Bince6 hours ago
dalot
News

Report: Diogo Dalot Integral Part Of Erik ten Hag's Plan

By Alan Bince6 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez
News

Report: Manchester United Is Given A Boost as Xavi Hernandez Fails To Rule Out Frenkie De Jong Sale

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago