Report: Manchester United 2022/2023 Away Kit Has Been Leaked Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo
According to reports Manchester United's away kit for the next season has been leaked online in a series of blurry pictures.
A tweet from The United Stand posted on Saturday afternoon intends to show leaked photos from the promotional footage for the club's new away kit.
Despite the low quality of the images posted, Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo can be identified wearing what looks to be the away shirt for the upcoming season.
If the leaks are true, the Red Devils will wear an away shirt that represents the glory reached by the club in the 1998/1999 season, when the Old Trafford side won a treble.
The jersey, manufactured by Adidas, will be mostly white with black details on the sleeves and around the collar.
Manchester United's badge will be shown on what looks like a black shield in the background, with the main sponsor and the Adidas logo also set to be in black on the front of the shirt.
